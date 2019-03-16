Kurt Angle hints at what he plans to do following his WrestleMania 35 retirement match, will reveal his opponent next week

16th March 2019 5:53 PM ET

Kurt Angle announced that he was retiring from WWE and that his final match would come at WrestleMania 35.

While we have already speculated that he could end up wrestling John Cena in this final match, there is still the question of what is next for the Olympic gold medal winner.

While going home and enjoying retirement is an option, someone with the experience and intelligence of someone like Kurt Angle always has something to offer the business — even after retirement.

Kurt Angle on post-retirement plans

Angle took part in a Facebook Q&A session and some fans asked him what his plans were following his retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

Angle admitted that he doesn’t know yet, but he wants to remain involved with the business.

“I think I might hang around WWE to help behind the scenes, maybe manage younger talent on the show,” Angle said. “I will stick around the business, regardless.”

While Angle’s stint as a general manager was lackluster, thinking of him as a manager is interesting.

Remember when he worked with Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, and while they were his lackeys more than anything, he could be a great voice piece for a tag team or a young wrestler whose only lacking skills are promos.

Angle could also be a great trainer, working with young talent in NXT on both promo skills and in-ring abilities.

There is always a place for someone like Kurt Angle in WWE.

Hey guys! Time for a Q&A. Ask your questions below and I'll answer a couple for you in a few. Posted by Kurt Angle on Friday, March 15, 2019

Angle and his WrestleMania 35 opponent

When it comes to WrestleMania 35 and the Kurt Angle retirement match, he was noncommittal on who it could be.

“It truly doesn’t matter who it is,” Angle said. “Part of me wants a legend like Cena and part of me wants an upcoming talent, I’ve always prided myself on putting over younger talent in this business. I’m just happy to be performing at WrestleMania.”

With that said, WWE.com announced that Kurt Angle will announce his retirement match opponent for WrestleMania 35 on Monday Night Raw next week.

If Kurt Angle is going to win his final WWE match, someone like Cena is perfect. If he loses, putting over a young star is the way to go.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.