Kurt Angle announcement coming on WWE Monday Night Raw, is gold medal winner finally retiring?

Kurt Angle made his WWE return in 2017 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then returned to the ring and wrestled in Ronda Rousey’s first match at WrestleMania 34.

Angle became the general manager of Monday Night Raw and looked like he was moving into a new role as an on-screen non-wrestler for the company.

However, he ended up feuding with Baron Corbin, took part in Survivor Series and lost his role as general manager to Corbin. He ended up disappearing from TV when Stephanie McMahon sent him home and he was gone until the Royal Rumble.

Angle returned at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant but his stint was unmemorable and he did little. Then, Angle returned to singles action on Monday Night Raw and lost to Baron Corbin.

Now, the WWE has reported that Kurt Angle will return to Monday Night Raw this week and make a major announcement.

Kurt Angle future in the WWE

As that Instagram post by the WWE reveals, Kurt Angle will be on Monday Night Raw this week to talk about his future with the company.

The biggest rumor is that Angle will finally announce his retirement from professional wrestling.

The WWE also gave a hint on their official website.

“It is unclear at this time just what Angle will be announcing, but you won’t want to miss whatever the four-time WWE Champion has to say.” WWE

Kurt Angle then took to Instagram as well.

So, the question is “will Kurt Angle retire on Monday Night Raw?”

This is the WWE, so if he does announce his retirement, expect someone to come out and interrupt him (hopefully, not Baron Corbin). This would then likely lead to WrestleMania 35 and the last match in the Hall of Fame career of Kurt Angle.

