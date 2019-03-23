Kofi Kingston says working with Vince McMahon proves he has finally made it in WWE

23rd March 2019 3:51 PM ET

A lot of people are claiming that Vince McMahon is racist in how he is treating Kofi Kingston in WWE. The truth is the opposite. Working with Mr. McMahon puts Kofi at the top of the ladder for the first time in his career.

Ask Kevin Owens what working with Mr. McMahon is like. After he laid out McMahon, he got a monster push on SmackDown Live and it proved that WWE had faith in him.

Kofi Kingston is working an angle that is an underdog story. He is being forced to fight against all odds to reach the top of the mountain to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE world title at WrestleMania 35 in one of the top matches on the show.

Anyone who says that Mr. McMahon is holding Kofi Kingston down doesn’t understand professional wrestling at all. If Kofi was being held down, he would not be in an angle with the greatest villain in wrestling history — Mr. McMahon.

“Last week, being able to go toe to toe with Vince McMahon on the mic, to me, that’s a sign that you’ve made it, you know, that you’re on the right path,” Kingston told Planeta Wrestling. “Not many people get to do that. So for me to be in that ring with Vince, it’s awesome.”

The fact is that Kofi Kingston is in one of the top angles on SmackDown Live. This would not be happening if Vince McMahon did not believe in him and want to push him.

There are rumors that Daniel Bryan is behind the Kingston push (as well as that of Mustafa Ali) and he wants to use his title reign to help elevate these overlooked and underutilized wrestlers.

Vince McMahon is not Mr. McMahon, as Vince is someone who is actively pushing Kofi by putting his fictional character of Mr. McMahon in his way.

“I still think that we have a lot more to do and a lot more great moments ahead,” Kingston said. “Yeah, it’s still going on right now… But it is definitely a very exciting time.”

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 on WWE Network.