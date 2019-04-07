Kofi Kingston becomes first black WWE champion in history at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston came into WrestleMania 35 with some of the biggest momentum for any WWE superstar as he tried to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his 11 year career.

The storyline was set up perfectly with Daniel Bryan calling him a B+ player, something that Bryan had to overcome a few years back.

In Bryan’s case, it was a chance to overcome all odds and he did it when he beat Triple H and Batista in the same night to become the champion.

This year, it was Bryan as the heel and he repaid the favor and made Kofi Kingston a star in the process — giving Kingston his big WrestleMania moment and helping him become the first black WWE champion in history.

Still have goosebumps from Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan & becoming the new #SDLive champion!! What a beautiful moment!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wimzc8kqQV — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) April 8, 2019

This is a big moment but might need an explanation.

Yes, there have been black world champions in the past. Mark Henry and Booker T were both world champions but they won the WWE World Championship — the title that used to be the WCW world title.

However, that is a different title than the WWE Championship, which is the old-school WWE title that was held by Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan and Bret “The Hitman” Hart in the past.

That title, with its long history in WWE, was never held by a black man. While “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson held it, he is half-black and half-Samoan, so that is the difference in how this is determined.

It was a great moment as well, with Kofi Kingston getting a new title belt with his name on it. He also celebrated in the ring with his kids and New Day and the fans loved every second of it.