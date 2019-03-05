King Kong Bundy death: Tributes flood in, cause of death still unknown

WWE legend King Kong Bundy, real name Chris Pallies, died on Monday at the age of 61.

The news of his death came just hours after Bundy posted on Twitter that he was appearing at WrestleCon with Al Snow. He said in the tweet that all requests should go through David Herro, the man who officially reported on Bundy’s death.

Who was King Kong Bundy?

King Kong Bundy was a massive star in WWE in the ’80s and was actually in the main event of WrestleMania II as he battled Hulk Hogan in a steel cage match for the WWE world title.

Bundy was also involved in an infamous match at WrestleMania III when he teamed with Little Tokyo and Lord Littlebrook against Hillbilly Jim, Haiti Kid, and Little Beaver. When Bundy began attacking the midget wrestlers, his own partners turned on him.

King Kong Bundy actually started his career in the territory system when he worked in Texas for the Von Erich family’s World Class Championship Wrestling, managed by the evil Gary Hart.

He was the man who battled Fritz Von Erich in the veterans retirement match in 1982. He also worked in the AWA and Mid South before moving on to the WWE. It was in Mid South that Jim Ross started the idea of referees being forced to do a five-count instead of three to show how powerful he was.

In WWE, Bundy was managed by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

In 1988, Bundy semi-retired and wanted to start a career as an actor. His most memorable appearance was in an episode of Married… with Children as Uncle Irwin

From 1995 until 2007, King Kong Bundy worked the independent circuit before retiring. Since then, he has continued making rare appearances at autograph signings.

King Kong Bundy tributes

The announcement was made by King Kong Bundy’s longtime friend David Herro, who was asked by his family to let fans know about his passing.

Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. @RealKKBundy Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/b53l4xjhGi — David Herro (@DavidHerro) March 5, 2019

After that, the tributes from his friends and fans in the wrestling industry came flooding in.

RIP my friend. Thanks for your humor and kindness. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/MdzLtvyy6S — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 5, 2019

WWE is saddened to learn that King Kong Bundy has passed away.https://t.co/SNrSunQYeQ — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2019

OMG can’t hardly believe my friend Chris Pallies aka King Kong Bundy has passed away. Very sad news he was a kind soul. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again. — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) March 5, 2019

#KingKongBundy 🙏🏾going to miss you my friend !!! Thank you for paving the way #RestEasy #WweLegend pic.twitter.com/EQh7Dmw6i3 — JR RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) March 5, 2019

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

Godspeed, King Kong Bundy. When I was just starting in this crazy industry, you didn’t have to help me. You did. I’m grateful for our brief time shared and for the memories. Rest well, sir. 🖐 https://t.co/9u4DKlEdQa — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 5, 2019

So sad to learn of King Kong Bundy passing away. A true legendary big man who paved the way for a lot of us. A true gentleman and so kind to be around. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/iDyZR865mD — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) March 5, 2019

RIP King Kong Bundy. One of the best villains of 1980’s wrestling. A man who did his job with such incredible authenticity. A rare find. Thank you for your contributions sir. Godspeed. #five — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 5, 2019

I never met King Kong Bundy but if it wasn’t for King Kong Bundy, I might never have been a Hulkamaniac. RIP. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) March 5, 2019

R.I.P. King Kong Bundy…another great wrestling talent gone too soon. He will be missed, but he's in good company now, like in this match… https://t.co/rhqsDS5qAD — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 5, 2019

Damn.

RIP King Kong Bundy.

I was barely 19 when I wrestled him. pic.twitter.com/0u8EXVpxiq — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 5, 2019

Yesterday we lost one of the #legendary Big Men of Wrestling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. RIP King Kong Bundy. pic.twitter.com/uNEKAqubOl — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 5, 2019

I’m saddened by the passing of King Kong Bundy. Great guy, who I’ve known most of my career. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/Ado3QEq7xA — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 5, 2019

True LEGEND #KingKongBundy leaves us….tremendous talent/wrestler and his pure athleticism for a big man was excellent! #5Count #RIP 🙏 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 5, 2019

Fun fact: the Bundy and Rhoades families on Married With Children were named after King Kong Bundy and Dusty Rhodes. The creators of the show were big wrestling fans. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/18u9vWraGC — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) March 5, 2019

King Kong Bundy’s cause of death is still unknown. Condolences to his friends and family.