King Kong Bundy death: Tributes flood in, cause of death still unknown

by

Leave a Comment
King Kong Bundy
King Kong Bundy dead at the age of 61. Pic credit: WWE

WWE legend King Kong Bundy, real name Chris Pallies, died on Monday at the age of 61.

The news of his death came just hours after Bundy posted on Twitter that he was appearing at WrestleCon with Al Snow. He said in the tweet that all requests should go through David Herro, the man who officially reported on Bundy’s death.

Who was King Kong Bundy?

King Kong Bundy was a massive star in WWE in the ’80s and was actually in the main event of WrestleMania II as he battled Hulk Hogan in a steel cage match for the WWE world title.

Bundy was also involved in an infamous match at WrestleMania III when he teamed with Little Tokyo and Lord Littlebrook against Hillbilly Jim, Haiti Kid, and Little Beaver. When Bundy began attacking the midget wrestlers, his own partners turned on him.

King Kong Bundy actually started his career in the territory system when he worked in Texas for the Von Erich family’s World Class Championship Wrestling, managed by the evil Gary Hart.

He was the man who battled Fritz Von Erich in the veterans retirement match in 1982. He also worked in the AWA and Mid South before moving on to the WWE. It was in Mid South that Jim Ross started the idea of referees being forced to do a five-count instead of three to show how powerful he was.

In WWE, Bundy was managed by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

In 1988, Bundy semi-retired and wanted to start a career as an actor. His most memorable appearance was in an episode of Married… with Children as Uncle Irwin

From 1995 until 2007, King Kong Bundy worked the independent circuit before retiring. Since then, he has continued making rare appearances at autograph signings.

King Kong Bundy tributes

The announcement was made by King Kong Bundy’s longtime friend David Herro, who was asked by his family to let fans know about his passing.

After that, the tributes from his friends and fans in the wrestling industry came flooding in.

King Kong Bundy’s cause of death is still unknown. Condolences to his friends and family.

Leave a Comment