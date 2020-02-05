Killer Kross officially signs with WWE, reports to NXT Performance Center

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

After finally getting out of his contract with Impact Wrestling, Killer Kross headed to Major League Wrestling.

However, his stay there was short as Ryan Satin reported on WWE Backstage that Kross has now signed with WWE.

Who is Killer Kross?

Anyone who follows Impact Wrestling knows who Killer Kross is. The man joined the company as a minor indie name and Impact turned him into a star.

After a small stint in Lucha Underground and a stay in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Killer Kross made his debut with Impact Wrestling in June 2018.

Kross started off feuding with TNA original Petey Williams and then moved into a feud with Eddie Edwards, working initially as an associate to world champion Austin Aries.

When Aries left, Killer Kross started his singles run and developed into a massive star, utilizing the hardcore style much of the time. He continued to feud with Eddie Edwards and the two had one of the most brutal matches in Impact Wrestling.

By May 2019, Killer Kross was a star in Impact Wrestling and then he asked for his release. He felt he wanted to test the free-agent waters and believed that he did enough in Impact Wrestling to earn a bigger contract somewhere else.

Impact Wrestling felt they were responsible for turning him into a star, so they balked because he was under contract but Kross made it public and made a big deal out of wanting out.

Impact Wrestling took Killer Kross off TV as they tried to renegotiate with him, but when that went nowhere they finally cut their losses and let him go in December.

Now, Killer Kross is headed to WWE and will report to NXT to work at the Performance Center.

Killer Kross latest of three new NXT signings

Killer Kross isn’t the only name WWE has signed this week. The company also brought in Timothy Thatcher and Aja Perera.

Timothy Thatcher is the big name here.

Thatcher is a California-born wrestling superstar who worked in Evolve. He held the Evolve Championship longer than anyone and was also the Open the Freedom Gate Champion.

However, the important thing to know is that Thatcher also worked in Westside Xtreme Wrestling in Germany, and while there he was the world tag team champion with WALTER as part of Ringkampf.

Ringkampf was a faction that included Thatcher, WALTER, and Marcel Barthel. With WALTER and Barthel now part of Imperium, it is almost a sure bet to see Thatcher heading to NXT UK as part of that group.