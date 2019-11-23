Kevin Owens makes WWE NXT return at TakeOver: War Games: What does this mean for Survivor Series?

Tonight, WWE held its NXT TakeOver: War Games event on WWE Network and there was a shocking moment in the main event. Kevin Owens made his surprise return to NXT.

Here is a look at Kevin Owens’ return and what it might mean for Survivor Series.

Kevin Owens WWE NXT return

The main event for WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games was a men’s War Games match with The Undisputed Era taking on Tommaso Ciampa and his team.

The problem is that Ciampa only had two men on his team — Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovik. He never mentioned who his fourth team member would be, but said he has asked someone.

The match started with only Ciampa, Lee and Dijakovik out for the match.

When all but the final member of Ciampa’s team was in the ring, it was a four-on-three advantage for The Undisputed Era.

However, the time ticked down and then nothing happened. Just when The Undisputed Era thought they had the final advantage, Kevin Owens’ music started.

Owens, a Monday Night Raw superstar, came out and joined Team Ciampa and helped lead then to the win.

Kevin Owens and WWE Survivor Series

This brings up an interesting question.

Triple H came out last week and asked Kevin Owens to join him and return to NXT. He told Owens that no one on Raw or SmackDown cared about him and that Owens was at his best in NXT.

Before Ownes could make the decision, The Undisputed Era attacked him. This might explain why Owens joined up with Ciampa tonight. However, it also showed he blamed The Undisputed Era and not NXT.

Tomorrow night at the WWE Survivor Series, it is Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT.

Right now, Kevin Owens is on Team Raw in the traditional Survivor Series match between the three brands. However, NXT has not named their teams yet.

Will Kevin Owens stick with Raw or will he move to NXT?

WWE Survivor Series starts at 7/6c on WWE Network on Sunday night.