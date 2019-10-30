Kenny Omega pays homage to Undertale on AEW Dynamite on day when game got a new spinoff

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks wrestled on AEW Dynamite this week in a six-man tag team match, but Omega’s entrance was different.

Instead of coming to the ring to his usual Titan Tron video, it cut out and a video game homage played. It was for the classic role-playing game, Undertale.

There were two very good reasons for this.

First, Kenny Omega was dressed up for Halloween. Second, Undertale got a surprise spinoff today.

What is Undertale?

Undertale is a role-playing video game by Toby Fox. The gamer controls a child who fell into the Underground, which exists under the surface of the Earth.

While there, the child meets monsters as he tries to get back to the surface. Some players fight the players, but not all.

The game was initially released in 2015 and received critical acclaim for its writing, as well as the interesting tactic of beating enemies by just talking to them.

Today, Toby Fox released the spinoff to Undertale with Deltarune, which was free as a demo. As most people can tell, Deltarune is an anagram of Undertale.

Fox said that Deltarune is “not the world of Undertale” and exists separately from that storyline, with “different characters” and “different lives” and it will also have one end, unlike Undertale.

When all the chapters for Deltarune are finished, the game will be released for sale to gamers.

Kenny Omega and Undertale on AEW

Fans of Kenny Omega know that he is a gamer as much as, if not more than, a professional wrestler. Just last year, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks battled WWE’s New Day in a video game challenge.

The entire opening video for Kenny Omega this week on AEW Dynamite was straight out of the Undertale and Deltarune games. He was also dressed as Sans from Undertale.

I'm a fan of wrestling. I'm a fan of animation. I'm a fan of Undertale. @AEWrestling and Kenny Omega just combined all those things tonight, I seriously can't thank them enough. pic.twitter.com/Ksc6DLbDmp — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) October 31, 2019

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.