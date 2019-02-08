Kenny Omega officially joins All Elite Wrestling at the Double or Nothing rally, Chris Jericho spoils the party

Kenny Omega is not part of AEW wrestling. Pic credit: AEW

It has been almost a foregone conclusion, even with the WWE offering a multi-million dollar deal to Kenny Omega. However, at the AEW Double or Nothing rally at the MGM Plaza in Las Vegas, Omega officially joined All Elite Wrestling.

The introduction came at the end of the event with people chanting his name throughout the night. When he finally came out, the place went nuts.

One thing not mentioned — but only flashed onto the screen — was that Kenny Omega is not just a wrestling talent. He joins Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks as an executive vice-president of operations for AEW wrestling.

Kenny Omega then went to the microphone and told the crowd that he wished he could have said something sooner, but couldn’t. He never mentioned or hinted at other choices like the WWE but focused all his attention on AEW and the future.

Omega also said that he has always said that he wants to change the world. He said he has always struggled to explain what that means but with All Elite Wrestling, they will change the world.

He also said that he and the Young Bucks started to change things in New Japan but the world is a big place and they needed to close that chapter to start this new one. Thanks to the Khan family — and the fans — they can now complete their vision and change the world.

Then Chris Jericho’s music started and he showed up. Jericho walked to the stage and got in Omega’s face before shoving him back. The two began to fight, but Cody Rhodes grabbed Omega and Christopher Daniels pulled back Jericho.

The two were separated and Jericho carted off to the back. That gave Omega a chance to thank the crowd and bid them a farewell.

It was then strongly hinted at that Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho II will take place at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas.

Here is the predicted AEW Double or Nothing card so far (subject to change):

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros.

Hangman Adam Page vs. PAC (the former Neville)

SCU vs. CIMA and 2 wrestlers from OWE



All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is now offering presales for tickets on their official website to ensure that fans — not scalpers — get first cracks at the tickets to the May 25 show at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.

