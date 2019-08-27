Kenny Omega bashes Jon Moxley heading into AEW All Out, calls him unprofessional [Video]

With AEW All Out taking place this weekend, the company is working on making things as realistic as possible. That includes the promos leading into the event and the latest one by Kenny Omega gets really personal.

In the video, the normally goofy and fun Kenny Omega is all business. This is the kind of serious promo that most American fans haven’t seen much of from Omega, and it works.

In the promo, Omega starts off by saying that people feel sorry for Jon Moxley, who will miss AEW All Out due to an injury.

See, Moxley and Omega were supposed to fight at AEW All Out this Saturday but he went to Japan to compete in the G1 Tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling. In that tournament, Moxley was cut open and developed the MRSA staph infection.

Omega pointed out that he also competed in the G1 Tournament once and won it his very first try.

Omega then pointed out that Moxley defied God to show up at AEW and attack him at Double or Nothing. They had a major fight coming at All Out, one that fans were all excited about — Moxley’s “Warrior’s Journey.”

Omega then said he didn’t go wrestle in Japan 24 days before he was supposed to fight Moxley.

Then Omega dropped the bomb. He said he didn’t go to Japan to fight before their match because he is a professional. By being “unprofessional,” Moxley left “a lot of pieces, a lot of broken dreams, and a lot of disappointed fans.”

Kenny Omega then said he was supposed to say he wished Moxley a speedy recovery but then said: “at this point, I could really give a sh*t if you ever come back.”

Check out the video below. Kenny Omega is on target the entire promo and if this is what we can expect from AEW on TNT, things are looking bright.

AEW% Kenny Promo on Moxley FINAL FOR REAL THIS TIME 'I did this thing, Jon. It's called being a professional' – #KennyOmega. Kenny sharing his thoughts on the recent news of #JonMoxley's injury. Which side are you on? Moxley? or Omega? There is still time to order #AllOut at Bleacher Report Live – http://bit.ly/2Hr9yAG #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #AEWonTNT Posted by All Elite Wrestling on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AEW All Out airs on Saturday, Aug. 31, on B/R Live at 8/7c.