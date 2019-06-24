Kane talks about Goldberg vs. Undertaker WWE Saudi Arabia match

If anything, the WWE Stomping Grounds PPV showed how bad Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia really was. The PPV on Sunday had the exact same world title matches with just different twists but seemed miles better.

The main event of Super Showdown was also ridiculed by fans due to both Golberg and Undertaker being over 50 and neither putting on a good match. Goldberg even concussed himself early and both men almost broke the other’s neck in botched moves.

While fans were disappointed and Goldberg even personally apologized for the match, many WWE stars have come to their defense.

The latest is Kane, who wrestled in Saudi Arabia last year in a tag match with Undertaker against Shawn Michaels and Triple H – a match that brought HBK out of retirement for a lackluster match and ended with Triple H injured and requiring surgery.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Kane said people are too critical of big moments like this – especially on social media.

Goldberg after WWE Super ShowDown loss to The Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/lbitLl1W4z — World Wrestling News (@WWENewsMafia) June 14, 2019

“Bill knocked himself out. You could see he was struggling to finish the match. You kind of have to take that into account,” Kane said. “Instead of being critical about it, people should say I never thought I would see that match happen.”

Kane emphasized that as great as it is to connect the world via social media, there is too much negativity and it turns him off.