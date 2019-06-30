Kabuki Warriors battle for WWE women’s title match in Japan

Every since Kairi Sane came up to the main WWE roster and began teaming with Asuka, many WWE fans knew it was a matter of time before they received a tag team title shot.

A couple of weeks ago, the Kabuki Warrior’s manager, Paige told The IIconics that if the Kabuki Warriors were able to beat them in a non-title match in Japan, the team would get a title shot.

Now, The IIconics have barely defended the titles at all since winning them at WrestleMania 35 (82 days and counting), which completely destroyed the credibility that Bayley and Sasha Banks gave the titles when they promised to defend them on all shows (including NXT).

Now, The IIconics don’t have a choice.

In a live house show in Tokyo, Japan last night, the Kabuki Warriors beat The IIconics and have now earned a future title shot against the WWE women’s tag team champions.

There is no word yet on when the Kabuki Warriors will get their title shot but a good bet would be Extreme Rules in two weeks.

So far, there are three matches at Extreme Rules that involve the women

Lacey Evans gets a shot at the Raw women’s title in a mixed tag team match where she teams with Baron Corbin to fight Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Bayley defends her title against Alexa Bliss after Nikki Cross beat Bayley to earn her friend another title show.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 14.