Jon Moxley reveals how Dusty Rhodes viewed Dean Ambrose compared to Vince McMahon

The former Dean Ambrose is conducting a lot of interviews since making his surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing as Jon Moxley.

In a previous interview with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Moxley said that Vince McMahon had a lot of ideas for his character that really made him look like an idiot.

However, in a newer interview with 25 Years Later, Moxley said that someone else looked at him very different — The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

According to Moxley, Dusty Rhodes had big ideas on how he could take over WWE. Moxley said that Rhodes wanted to introduce him to the world as a cool character — someone like River Phoenix or James Dean.

“These vignettes would be in a smokey bar, the camera zooms in on my back, Dean Ambrose leather jacket, in the Viper Club. He called it the Viper Club but he meant the Viper Room,” Moxley said. “He literally saw me as the coolest person in the world.”

That might explain the promos that Moxley has shot independently since leaving WWE.

When Dean Ambrose finally debuted on the main roster, he was in The Shield and for a while, he was as cool as it got in an unhinged, devil may care manner.

However, when Ambrose became a singles star, Vince McMahon had him cutting goofy promos, throwing hot dogs at people, and taking part in skits where he was vaccinated for rabies.

“Dusty saw me as the coolest person in the world and Vince saw me as an idiot,” Moxley said. “That’s the difference between the two.”