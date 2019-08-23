Jon Moxley has staph infection, AEW replaces him with PAC for All Out

AEW just got some bad news for their upcoming All Out PPV, but they rebounded in a big way and added a massive name to the event, and possibly the company.

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega were supposed to have a match to follow up Moxley’s attack on Omega at Double or Nothing. However, AEW had to cancel that match because Moxley reportedly has a staph infection.

That didn’t slow down AEW at all and Kenny Omega has a new opponent in what has to be a dream match for AEW All Out.

AEW announced today that Kenny Omega vs. PAC has been added to AEW All Out.

#AEWAllOut

Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre – Chicago, IL

PAC vs KENNY OMEGA

LIVE on Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/4NxCmK2KQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2019

For those fans who don’t recognize the name, PAC is the wrestler formerly known as Neville in WWE.

This is huge news. PAC was at the very first AEW press conference and was supposed to fight Adam Page in his first match at Double or Nothing. However, PAC pulled out because he was working for Dragon Gate and they wanted to protect their champion.

The original rumors had PAC beating Adam Page and then moving on to lose to Kenny Omega at the next major PPV. While PAC never fought Page, he is taking part in the originally rumored Omega match.

While WWE fans might not understand how great PAC is, based on his push as 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion, anyone who watched him on the indies or as the NXT Champion knows how great he is in the ring.

As great as Jon Moxley is, and as anticipated as that match was, PAC vs. Kenny Omega has the chance to be an even better match and possibly steal the entire show at AEW All Out.

PWInsider reported that PAC and AEW worked out the complications that delayed his arrival in the company and he will be part of AEW from here out.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

AEW All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31, at 8/7c on B/R Live.