Jon Moxley cuts his first promo since leaving WWE, announces first match

The former Dean Ambrose is back and Jon Moxley is now one of the top stars for the new AEW following his debut at Double or Nothing over the weekend.

With no weekly TV series coming until this fall when TNT launches their new season of shows, some fans might have worried that they would not hear from Moxley for months.

The good news is that Moxley cut a promo after his attack on Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing and then announced one of his first matches since leaving WWE.

The promo came in the locker room at AEW Double or Nothing and Moxley had a lot to say.

Jon Moxley started out by saying “they” will come to his funeral one day to make sure he is dead but right now he is alive.

Moxley said he is “breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time” and then reminded everyone that he is no longer Dean Ambrose and is Jon Moxley once again.

He then fired some shots.

Moxley said that it is “about time this industry got a facelift. Make no mistake about it; this is an official declaration of war tonight to anyone who wants to get in my way and anybody who stands in AEW’s way.”

Jon Moxley then said they are “knocking the pillars of the industry on their a**.” He finished by saying they are now writing the history books and not reading them anymore, calling this a “paradigm shift.”

It was a strong promo and one of his best in years.

On top of that, NEW (Northeast Wrestling) announced that Jon Moxley will wrestle Pentagon Jr. at their Prison Break event on August 16 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

When AEW president Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley had signed with them, he said that Moxley could take indie dates until the TNT show started this fall, so this is one of those special appearances.

Curiously, WWE Monday Night Raw announcer Renee Young is advertised as well. Young is Moxley’s wife, but one wonders what WWE thinks about her husband taking these public shots at the company.