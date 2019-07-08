Jon Moxley blasts anyone who wants return of Monday Night Wars, gives thoughts on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff hires

A lot of wrestling fans seem excited about the possibility of AEW and WWE starting a newe version of the Monday Night Wars, but one man who worked for both companies doesn’t think that is smart.

Jon Moxley left WWE when his contract expired and left Dean Ambrose behind. In a couple of podcast episodes following the move, Moxley gave his feelings about the atmosphere in WWE when he was there and has since moved on.

However, wrestling journalists are still asking him about WWE and his latest interview with the Store Horsemen touched on the possibility of competition between WWE and AEW.

Much like Roman Reigns said a few days ago, Moxley agreed that would be foolish.

“This is not the Monday Night Wars,” Moxley said. “We are over here doing this, they are always going to be there, it would be a fool’s errand to try and take them down, it wouldn’t be good for the wrestling business to try and take them down.”

As Moxley said, AEW simply wants to provide a good alternative and show there is a world outside of WWE.

Moxley also said this is an exciting time in wrestling. He admitted that TNA was “prime time” for a bit but this is the biggest since WCW for a company outside of WWE.

He also sees big things coming in WWE, thanks to the hire of Paul Heyman to run Raw and Eric Bischoff to run SmackDown Live.

“Paul Heyman is really smart. It sounds like that is a great idea,” Moxley said. “I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas. It’s not just ‘I made him head of creative, but I’m telling him what to do’ type of thing.”

As for Eric Bischoff, Moxley said he created the nWo but also was involved in some “crappy WCW shows” and he thinks Bischoff might be motivated to make people forget about “that part of his resume.”