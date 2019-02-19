Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa make their WWE Monday Night Raw debuts: Everything you need to know about the WWE NXT superstars

Gargano and Ciampa in the WWE. Pic credit: WWE

Triple H promised that four of his prized NXT superstars would make their WWE Monday Night Raw debuts and two of those stars were the two top men’s singles champions — Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Not only that, but they teamed up to beat the WWE Raw tag team champions, The Revival.

Here is everything you need to know about Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Who are Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano?

Johnny Gargano is a 13 year veteran, starting wrestling at the age of 19. Gargano started out working in Cleveland for a company called Absolute Intense Wrestling, where he worked with them for 10 years.

However, he really hit it big when he showed up in Chikara, where he was a two-time Chikara Campeonatos de Parejas champion with AEW wrestling star Chuckie T.

He then became a main event star and one of the top indie wrestlers in the world, working for Dragon Gate USA, Dragon Gate in Japan and Evolve.

Along the way, he won a ton of titles, including the Evolve tag titles with Drew McIntyre as well as the Open the Freedom Gate Championship twice.

Tommaso Ciampa took a different path. He made his name in Ring of Honor, starting in 2011 and worked there until 2015. His only title there was the ROH TV title, but his lack of success was more based on injuries.

In 2015, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa joined WWE NXT and soon started a tag team known as DIY.

The duo won the NXT tag team titles and the team they beat for the titles was The Revival. After losing their titles, Ciampa turned heel and betrayed Gargano.

Tommasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Team Up to Win in Raw Debuthttps://t.co/7LOnoDGqSw pic.twitter.com/1rCezEbMaI — WWE on PopCulture (@WWEonPopCulture) February 19, 2019

Tommaso Ciamoa vs. Johnny Gargano in WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano then started a blood feud. The two had matches that were considered Match of the Year candidates every time they fought.

Even when Gargano won, it seemed that Ciampa was able to come out on top.

Along the way, Ciampa won the NXT world title from Aleister Black. Soon, Gargano tired of falling short and turned bad, attacking Black as well.

That ended up leading Gargano to a win over Ricochet for the NXT North American title, giving Ciampa and Gargano the two biggest titles in NXT.

With their win over The Revival on WWE Monday Night Raw, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano proved they can succeed at every level they compete.