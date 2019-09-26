John Morrison reportedly returning to WWE with new contract

With AEW launching their promotion next week on TNT, WWE is securing their talent for the competition and now they are looking at bringing in outside stars as well.

According to PWInsider, WWE has agreed to a new contract to bring back former WWE superstar John Morrison.

After leaving WWE, Morrison went to Lucha Underground, where he won their top title as Johnny Mundo and then moved over the Impact Wrestling, where he won the world title there under the name Johnny Impact.

Now, it seems Morrison is ready to give WWE another chance.

Morrison was relatively successful in his last stint in WWE, although many fans believed he was underutilized. He was a multi-time tag team champion both as part of MNM with Joey Mercury and with The Miz.

He was also the ECW world champion while it was under WWE’s umbrella and won the Intercontinental Championship three times.

This is a risky move for John Morrison, as WWE is stocked full of talent right now, many of which are not used at all. Former Impact Wrestling world champions Eric Young and EC3 are both on the Monday Night Raw roster and neither appear on television hardly at all.

Shelton Benjamin, another former multi-time tag team champion and Intercontinental Champion, returned to WWE and has done almost nothing since that time.

However, Morrison proved he could be the top champion in other promotions and maybe WWE will finally give him a chance to run with the ball when he returns.

Morrison is married to Taya Valkyrie, who is the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

WWE starts its new “season” next week with Monday Night Raw and then debuts SmackDown on Fox on Friday, October 4. The company has said that they want distinctive rosters for each show so this could open up the chances for wrestlers to get television time that has been lacking.