John Cena teases appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

It’s been a while since WWE fans have seen John Cena in a wrestling ring as the popular superstar has been focused on his acting career.

However, a recent tease online coupled with an interview he did this month has fans thinking the multiple-time champion could be making an appearance at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

John Cena ‘would love to earn’ WrestleMania spot

The winner of the upcoming Royal Rumble match will get their choice of which title to challenge for at WrestleMania. As of right now, there are all but three Royal Rumble participants known for this year’s men’s match. That has left the door open for a few surprises, including John Cena.

This past month, Cena appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night program and talked about how he’s in the middle of filming the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. However, he also spoke about finding a way to become involved in this year’s WrestleMania 36.

“I know that we have a small large event called WrestleMania around the corner, that just so happens to be in Tampa, and that’s kind of where I live,” Cena told Kimmel. “So, I’ll be in the neighborhood, and Suicide Squad should be done, but it’s not like I call someone up and be like, ‘I want to be in WrestleMania.'”

He went on to mention that a lot of talented superstars are working all year long to try to become part of the Mania card.

“Those spots are very coveted,” he informed Kimmel. “There are performers who work all year, 250 shows a year, they earn those spots. I would love to earn one, at least. And the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the head of creative, calling you up and being like, ‘Hey pal, I’d like you to do this.’ And then I say yes sir, and then I kind of put my own spin on it.”

Months ago, an opponent Cena is very familiar with posted a social media teaser for a potential WrestleMania match. The Viper Randy Orton posted an image of Cena on a magazine cover suggesting they should have a match at Mania.

Despite a live event injury in late December, Orton was announced earlier this month as one of the first competitors for the Royal Rumble.

John Cena posts WWE Royal Rumble teaser

On Saturday morning, John Cena made an interesting Instagram post showing a photo of a previous Royal Rumble match with competitors in the ring and the countdown clock in the background.

Cena didn’t use a caption on the post, but the image in and of itself is enough to send the WWE rumor mill into a frenzy.

Last year, John Cena seemed like he might become one of the participants in the 2019 Royal Rumble match. However, he was later removed from the match due to a made-up report that he had suffered an ankle injury in a match on Raw that January.

He appeared at WrestleMania 35 as his earlier gimmick character, the Doctor of Thuganomics to interrupt Elias’ song in the ring. While he didn’t have a match, he hit his finisher on Elias as part of the spot.

The last time fans saw Cena show up on WWE programming was the Raw Reunion show in July of last year. Cena appeared on the program to have a rap battle with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

He’s a former two-time Royal Rumble winner in 2008 and 2013, with one of those wins coming after a surprise return to shock fans at Madison Square Garden.

An appearance by John Cena in the 2020 Royal Rumble would certainly be another crowd-pleasing surprise which is what makes the event so fun to witness.

Watch the 2020 Royal Rumble on WWE Network this Sunday, January 26 beginning at 7/6c.