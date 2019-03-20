John Cena rips Baron Corbin ahead of Kurt Angle WWE retirement match

20th March 2019 6:16 PM ET

This week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Kurt Angle came out and announced that his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 would not be against a legend or an exciting young star but against Baron Corbin, someone he was feuding with back in 2018.

Fans booed and no one seemed happy.

It spread like wildfire online and Baron Corbin took advantage of it by taunting the fans who hate the match.

However, it also seems that it wasn’t something that made Kurt Angle happy either. His wife actually posted a tweet that basically said she and Angle agreed with the fans but it is what it is (via Pro Wrestling Sheet).

“The fans chanting We want Cena…..we feel ya”

She deleted the tweet and posted a new one that made it clear that WWE contacted them and told them to play up the Baron Corbin match, which is sad in itself.

Guys, it's pro wrestling. Its like watching a movie. I'm no way upset with my husband wrestling Corbin. Lol I love having fun with yall. But It is really nice to see how many fans support Kurt on how he should be sent off. ❤ #AllLove — Giovanna Angle (@GiovannaAngle) March 19, 2019

Kurt Angle also had to pretend that he liked the idea.

My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage… https://t.co/F6qYbja5GG — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 19, 2019

However, there is also the fact that the rumored opponent for Kurt Angle was John Cena and that is a match that most fans would get behind. Could WWE be changing their minds after hearing the fans’ reaction after Angle’s announcement?

John Cena took to Instagram today. He uses this account to mess with fans and send out messages just using photos. He never leaves a caption or says anything and just lets his photos and images speak for itself.

Here is John Cena’s new Instagram post.

Could John Cena show up and destroy Baron Corbin and allow WWE fans to see a retirement match worthy of the greatness that Kurt Angle brought to the company for years as one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time?

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.