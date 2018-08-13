John Cena return to WWE announced for huge show in October

John Cena has legitimately become a part-time WWE superstar but his latest WWE event has just been announced and it promises to be huge.

Sky Sports reports that the John Cena WWE return will take place on October 6 at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Austrailia. His opponent will be Monday Night Raw superstar, Kevin Owens.

There were rumors that John Cena would be at SummerSlam this month, but that doesn’t look like it will happen. Undertaker, who was also rumored for SummerSlam, will also not be at the show but he will wrestle in Austrailia as well.

Undertaker will take on Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

This is the second major event that the WWE has held outside the United States this year, following the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 that took place in Saudi Arabia back in April.

Both John Cena and Undertaker wrestled in Saudi Arabia as well, with Cena beating Triple H and Undertaker beating Rusev in a Casket Match.

Undertaker also competed at Madison Square Garden in a house show in July and teamed up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to beat Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin in a six-man tag team match.

Outside of those three Undertaker matches and two John Cena matches, the pair of future WWE Hall of Fame superstars has been missing in action since WrestleMania, where Undertaker beat Cena in under three minutes.

Undertaker has always been a part-time star and his only guaranteed match each year is at WrestleMania, so this year has been special for a number of fans outside the United States.

As for John Cena, he has been busy building his Hollywood career. This year, he starred in the very funny comedy Blockers and next has a major role in the Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee.