John Cena reportedly has big plans for WWE WrestleMania 36

John Cena has been a part-time star for a few years now. Despite that, reports indicate that he has big plans for WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Look back at his past few WrestleMania appearances and there isn’t much to see.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, Cena returned to help The Rock fend off the Wyatt Family, but he did not have a match on that show.

At WrestleMania 33, Cena teamed up with his girlfriend, Nikki Bella, to beat The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Nikki, but the two ended up breaking up and never marrying.

Heading into WrestleMania 34, John Cena was calling out Undertaker but got no answer. He showed up at the event and when he was in the ring, Undertaker showed up and then beat Cena in just two minutes.

At WrestleMania 35, John Cena showed up unannounced in his previous gimmick as the Doctor of Thuganomics and delivered some freestyle raps insulting Elias before dropping him and leaving to cheers.

That is four years and only one real match, not including the impromptu squash by Undertaker.

John Cena lives in the Tampa area and that is where WrestleMania 36 takes place in 2020. According to WrestleVotes, John Cena wants to do something big at WrestleMania in 2020.

“Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him.”

So, what is it that WWE could do with John Cena at WrestleMania 36?

More jaded WWE fans might see him coming in to beat “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt just to bury Wyatt again. He could also come in and destroy King Corbin since fans hate Corbin more than almost anyone else.

John Cena could also come back to challenge Seth Rollins. With Rollins calling himself a locker room leader who gets no respect, the true locker room leader could return to show him how it’s done.

There is a lot of time until WrestleMania 36, but if WWE plans on bringing back John Cena for something “substantial,” they will likely start it by the end of January at the latest.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020.