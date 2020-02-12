John Cena making his return to WWE: What is next for The Cenation Leader?

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

For the last year, you couldn’t see him, but now John Cena is coming back to WWE.

The announcement came from WWE itself, who revealed that Cena was going to be back on Feb. 28 on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

With it being WrestleMania season, and the big event taking place in Tampa, Florida, which happens to be where Cena lives, could The Cenation Leader have a challenge to make?

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown

It is not a surprise that John Cena is coming back to Friday Night SmackDown instead of Monday Night Raw.

Cena made his name on SmackDown, as it was that show where he made his WWE debut when he marched to the ring and challenged Kurt Angle.

Read More Becky Lynch shares Dusty Rhodes final WWE tweet about her

Cena also used the line “Ruthless Aggression,” which ended up the name of that specific WWE era. That is also something WWE is celebrating right now as they have a Ruthless Aggression documentary hitting the WWE Network this month.

Friday Night SmackDown is also on Fox, a network that everyone in the United States has access to, whether they have cable or an antenna. John Cena is expected to turn that dial.

By the way, John Cena also promoted his appearance with a joke. No, Cena is not in The Invisible Man, but you know — you can’t see him.

Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan 🖐😁 https://t.co/vN3FcK8RN2 pic.twitter.com/OWqhxUPyB6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 12, 2020

Who will John Cena challenge?

So, if John Cena is returning during WrestleMania season, he surely wants to challenge someone.

There is no word on who it will be, but there are some good guesses considering this is John Cena.

When Kurt Angle retired last year, everyone wanted to see him go out against John Cena at WrestleMania. Instead, WWE put Angle against Baron Corbin and fans hated it.

That brings up an interesting theory.

Fans hate Baron Corbin more than almost anyone on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

If Roman Reigns is really being geared up to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal Championship, that could open up Corbin for something else.

John Cena, the biggest babyface of the last decade, could come in and finally put Corbin in his place, especially with the way Corbin disrespected Kurt Angle in last year’s retirement match.

There are still a few weeks before John Cena makes his WWE return, so anything could happen. If anything, it will make SmackDown must-see TV in the middle of WrestleMania season.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs at 8/7 on FOX.