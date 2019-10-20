Joey Ryan officially signs with Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory

In a shocking appearance, Joey Ryan showed up at the Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV and entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

That event saw 20 wrestlers competing for a chance to cash in a contract for whatever title they wanted. The match was won by Eddie Edwards.

However, the biggest shock was when Joey Ryan came out, unannounced.

Ryan even got a chance to show off his patented move — the Penis Plex. He actually Penis Plexed five people at once and eliminated two of them.

Then, when the X-Division Championship match was preparing to start, the announcers revealed that Joey Ryan had signed with Impact Wrestling.

The reason this is a surprise is that both WWE and AEW wanted to sign Joey Ryan and he turned down both promotions since he said he preferred to stay on the independent scene.

While there is no word on why Joey Ryan decided to sign with a major company, the superstar did take to Twitter to say why he chose Impact Wrestling over WWE and AEW.

“It made the most sense. @IMPACTWRESTLING has been the most consistent wrestling program on TV for the past 2 years, I get to keep all of my indie dates and best of all, they let me be me.”

That makes sense. This means that Joey Ryan can keep working his indie dates and making money there and Ryan is one of the co-founders of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

He also said that Impact Wrestling will let him remain his lollipop sucking, penis-plexing, baby oil lathering professional wrestling self.

If anything, this should make Jim Cornette hate Impact Wrestling more than ever since he has hated Joey Ryan, his gimmick and comedy wrestling style since he started.

Joey Ryan joins Acey Romero, who signed to join Impact Wrestling on Saturday night before debuting in the X-Division match at Bound for Glory.