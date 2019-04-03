Jim Ross officially signs with AEW wrestling, says he has something to prove to the ‘idiots’

Just months after Chris Jericho claimed he signed the best deal of his professional wrestling career to join AEW Wrestling, Jim Ross just revealed that he signed the “most lucrative commentary deal” with the company as well.

While Jim Ross has signed the new commentary deal, he was not listed as part of the commentary team for the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event coming in May.

The commentary team for AEW Double or Nothing will be Excalibur, who worked commentary for All In in Chicago. Also part of the announcer’s team is Alex Marvez (SiriusXM) while Alicia A will work as the backstage correspondent.

Also appearing at Double or Nothing as the ring announcer will be former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts.

As for Jim Ross, here is a bit from the press release sent out by All Elite Wrestling for the new signing.

All Elite Wrestling announced a groundbreaking three-year deal with legendary commentator Jim Ross, generally considered to be the greatest pro wrestling announcer of all time. Effective immediately, Ross will take on the role as Senior Advisor in what is the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history. Ross’ first in ring appearance for AEW will be at DOUBLE OR NOTHING, the highly-anticipated event on Saturday, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He will also work closely with the senior leaders at AEW on their roadmap to shift and reinvent the wrestling landscape. “I’ve been part of the wrestling community since I was 7 years old, and there’s no greater thrill than welcoming the voice that I grew up with, Jim Ross, to our AEW family,” said Tony Khan, President of AEW. “We all share a common goal to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional wrestling fan. And, as a business, we also seek to make this a new golden age for the performers and our staff members. Our entire team is thrilled to have Jim onboard and we can’t wait to shake things up together.”

Jim Ross spoke in the video for All Elite Wrestling about his wife dying and how he feels that he still has something to offer. He mentions that his heartbreaking situations have always been met by the wrestling fans, who have lifted him up.

He said that he will be a mentor to the roster.

AEW – The Road to Double or Nothing – Episode 10

AEW staff builds the broadcast team and the GOAT shows up…https://t.co/RMatk2yXWv#AEW #AllEliteWrestling #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/I5KSlRxavl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 3, 2019

Jim Ross spoke to Sports Illustrated about his signing.

“I’ll always be grateful to Vince McMahon for 26 memorable years in WWE,” said Ross from his home in Norman, Oklahoma. “However, now is the time to begin a new phase of my journey and to continue the love affair that I’ve always had with pro wrestling.”

Jim Ross also said that social media has brought to his attention “idiots who think the business has passed me by.” He said that he is out to prove those people wrong.

As Cody Rhodes said, it was an easy decision to sign him because he is “Jim fu**ing Ross.”