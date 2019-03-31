Jim Ross contract with WWE ends, will reportedly sign with AEW in a matter of days

Jim Ross worked for WWE for 26 years but his most recent contract came to an end and he is now no longer employed by the company.

Ross revealed this news on his Twitter account and also said that WWE sent a camera crew to his home to interview him for a documentary about Undertaker that they are shooting. As Ross said, it was a great way to leave the company and an honor for him.

Big day…it’s the final day of my contract with @WWE after 26 years. A WWE camera crew arriving at my home today to record for an @undertaker documentary. I’m honored to be a part of it. Great way to exit. pic.twitter.com/83mWALk8Pt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 29, 2019

The reason Jim Ross chose not to sign a new deal to remain under contract with WWE is obvious.

Ross lost his wife Jan two years back. She was riding a bike home in Norman, Oklahoma when a car struck her. Since that time, Ross has made it clear that he has no desire to sit at home alone.

For a while, he said that he returned to work some with his wrestling family and he needed that. However, the latest rumors are that there were people behind the scenes in WWE who feel that time has passed Ross by and believe there is no place for him in WWE.

For someone who has been working in wrestling for over three decades, Jim Ross feels he has something to add — whether it is in front of the cameras or behind the scenes. If WWE is not interested, he can find someone who is.

Jim Ross told ESPN in an interview that he has an agent for the first time in his career and he is talking with AEW about joining their upstart promotion.

"The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they're working on it…" @JRsBBQ explains what he hopes is next in his career. pic.twitter.com/jCbd4emTpn — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 21, 2019

According to PWInsider, those talks went well and it sounds like he will sign a new contract to join AEW Wrestling in the next few days.

While WWE may have no place for Jim Ross, it will be nice for longtime fans to watch what he does next in his professional wrestling career.