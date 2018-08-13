Jim Neidhart death: Former WWE tag team champion and father of Natalya dies at the age of 63

Legendary WWE superstar Jim Neidhart died today at the age of 63.

Many fans of the WWF in the ’80s know Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart as one-half of the Hart Foundation tag team with Bret “The Hitman” Hart. Together, the two men held the WWE tag team titles twice before Hart went on to become a solo superstar.

While Neidhart was never at the top of the WWE again after that, he remained a member of the Hart Foundation with family members Davey Boy Smith, Owen Hart, and more. He ended up leaving the WWE in 1997 and finished his career in WCW and later on the indies.

Jim Neidhart was a big part of my love for professional wrestling growing up. He was the perfect high energy powerhouse to back up the technical prowess of Bret Hart as one half of the Hart Foundation and it's incredibly sad to hear of his passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SUf4Vs0MaG — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 13, 2018

Other, possibly younger, wrestling fans know Neidhart as the father of WWE superstar and Total Divas superstar, Natalya. The passing of Neidhart comes as a surprise, and as of nine hours ago, Natalya was still posting on Twitter in her normal bubbly way.

It was B. Brian Blair of the famed Killer Bees tag team that reported the death originally. It should be noted that Blair also reported on the death of Brickhouse Brown a couple of weeks back, but it turned out that Brown was still alive. Brown did pass away later that week, though.

However, after Blair made his announcement, fellow WWE legends like The Iron Sheik, Sgt. Slaughter and Nature Boy Ric Flair paid their tributes to Jim Neidhart online.

The WWE confirmed his death as well.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has passed away. https://t.co/Isxv3ElA3Y — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart was also a track and field star in high school and played professional football with short stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders.

In recent years, fans saw Neidhart mostly in appearances on Total Divas with his daughter, Natalya.

The cause of Jim Neidhart’s death remains unknown at this time.