Jim Neidhart cause of death revealed, former partner Bret Hart comments on his passing

When the news broke on Monday morning that former WWE tag team champion Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart died, it took the professional wrestling world by shock. Now, the cause of death has been revealed and it appears the death was due to an accident.

According to TMZ, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office released a statement that reveals what might have led to Neidhart’s death.

Neidhart reportedly fell at home and hit his head. This caused him to succumb to the injury that led to his death.

TMZ also released the dispatch audio which revealed that he was having seizures and convulsions before his passing. It finished by saying: “No foul play suspected. No additional information to release at this time.”

Jim Neidhart was 63.

For the most successful time of his career, Neidhart teamed up with his brother-in-law Bret “The Hitman” Hart as the Hart Foundation. They were one of the top heel tag teams of the ’80s and held the WWF tag team titles twice.

Hart took to Twitter with a photo of the two together during that time and revealed that he is “stunned and saddened” and doesn’t have the words right now to say more.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

Bleacher Report writer JE Snowden then released a tweet that had a picture of the Hart Foundation from the Attitude Era in the ’90s.

For fans who don’t remember, there was a giant United States vs. Canada war between WWE stars, and when matches took place in Canada, the fans cheered the Hart Foundation — even over stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and the Legion of Doom.

The photo has the caption that Bret Hart is the only surviving member of that group.

Bret is the last surviving member of the Hart Foundation. We are so numb to it. pic.twitter.com/l5AsoNcL9S — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart died and his cause of death was falling and hitting his head at the age of 63. Davey Boy Smith died of a heart attack at the age of 39. Owen Hart fell from the rafters to the ring in a WWE stunt gone wrong and passed away at the age of 34.

Brian Pillman died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 35. Bret Hart, 61, actually suffered a stroke in 2002 after a major concussion ended his career and battled through prostate cancer in 2016, but remains the sole surviving member of this iconic WWE faction.