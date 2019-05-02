Jeff Hardy reveals how long his knee injury will keep him out of WWE

Jeff Hardy came to the ring on crutches on WWE SmackDown Live this week with his brother Matt Hardy — and delivered some bad news to the fans.

Hardy explained that he was injured badly and would require surgery. As a result, the Hardy Boyz had to surrender their SmackDown Live tag team titles.

Jeff said while talking to the fans that he was going to be out a long time. After that, he claimed that the knee injury took place due to the attack by Lars Sullivan.

This brought out Sullivan, who laid out Matt Hardy again and then turned his attention to Jeff Hardy before R-Truth came in with a chair to try to fight the big man — eventually destroyed as well by Sullivan.

After SmackDown Live went off the air, Jeff Hardy did a backstage interview and admitted that he will be out for the next six to nine months due to surgery needed for his knee injury.

Of course, Lars Sullivan did not injure Hardy’s knee but that attack was used to explain the surgery storyline-wise to put over Sullivan as a monster on the SmackDown Live roster.

The Jeff Hardy injury actually happened at a live event two weeks ago, right after the brothers won the SmackDown Live tag team titles. It meant they never had a chance for a single title defense.

Matt Hardy revealed he will remain on the active roster as a singles wrestler.

It is a sad day. CHIN UP, STRONG, KEEP MOVING FORWARD.. I MUST NOW WALK & FIGHT ALONE. https://t.co/OKWOhJ1C71 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2019

As for Jeff Hardy, the timeline puts him back either at the end of 2019 or around the time of the Royal Rumble in January 2020.