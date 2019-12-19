Jeff Hardy injury update: When will he make WWE return and is Matt Hardy being punished for his brother’s absence?

When the Hardy Boyz made their WWE return, it was a huge moment and they were pushed back to the top of the tag team ranks. However, as always, Jeff rose higher than his brother Matt and was targeted for a single’s push, winning the United States title.

The push ended when Jeff Hardy suffered a severe leg injury. The Hardy Boyz were the SmackDown tag team champions again and had to vacate the titles due to the injury.

That was in November 2018, right after Jeff Hardy celebrated the 20th year since his WWE debut.

Hardy was scheduled to be back from injury in November 2019, but it never happened. While he has presumedly recovered from his injury, he is out of action due to legal issues.

In July 2019, Hardy was arrested for public intoxication when he was found passed out in a stairwell in South Carolina. WWE could have ignored that, but then in October, Hardy was arrested and charged with a DWI.

Hardy was also charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license. The previous DWI, in 2018, happened when he was in an accident.

Matt Hardy was mad at the time and said that he had to focus on his wife and children and reiterated that he can only control his own actions and not those of his brother.

Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 5, 2019

Bully Ray, who feuded with the Hardy Boyz in the Attitude Era as part of the Dudley Boyz, has a talk show on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. He spoke out on his show about Matt Hardy and how he feels WWE punishes him when Jeff Hardy does something wrong.

He said that when Jeff Hardy makes mistakes, WWE makes Jeff a singles star. “He becomes a champion. He becomes a star. They start pushing the hell out of Jeff.”

However, while WWE pushes Jeff even when he makes mistakes, Bully Ray said they then bury his brother Matt.

“Matt just falls down the ladder completely” Bully said. “It almost seems like they take out their frustrations on Matt for whatever Jeff may have done wrong.”

Matt Hardy made his return to Monday Night Raw this month and has lost every match he took part in. According to rumors, Matt’s contract expires in February 2020.