Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina

Jeff Hardy has been in a lot of legal trouble over his career, including battles with both alcohol and drug offenses. He wasn’t allowed to travel to other countries with WWE for years due to his arrests.

On Saturday, Jeff Hardy was arrested again.

This time, TMZ reports Hardy was arrested in South Carolina and booked on charges of public intoxication and impairment.

The good news is that there were no driving offenses this time around.

While TMZ reported on Jeff Hardy’s arrest, there were no reports yet on what he did that led to the arrest. It does not sound like it was too severe as Hardy had to pay less than $200 for his bond.

The arrest officially happened in Myrtle Beach.

Jeff Hardy has been out of WWE for a few months recovering from a knee injury, which required surgery. His brother Matt Hardy has been making random appearances in WWE since his brother’s injury and has been active on social media.

As for Jeff Hardy, his most recent brush with the law prior to this one came last year when police arrested him following a DWI in North Carolina which involved a car accident.