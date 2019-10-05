Jeff Hardy arrested again, WWE responds with official statement

It seems that Jeff Hardy can’t stay out of trouble. TMZ reported that Hardy was arrested for a DWI — the second such arrest in the last two years.

This was also his second arrest in the last three months, as he was also arrested by Myrtle Beach police in South Carolina for public intoxication when he was found asleep in a public stairwell.

This time around, Jeff Hardy was arrested at 10:30 p.m. EST on Thursday night. According to TMZ, Hardy was driving while impaired while also driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Hardy’s previous DWI came in May 2018 when he was involved in a car accident and reportedly blew a .25 BAC.

From the sound of it, both WWE and Jeff’s own brother Matt Hardy are growing tired of the wrestler’s constant legal troubles.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to say he loved his brother but needed to focus on his sons.

“Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.”

WWE also responded when they said, “Jeff has to make his decisions about his life.”

Jeff Hardy has been at home and out of action since undergoing knee surgery in May, meaning his last two arrests came while he was at home from WWE recovering and recuperating.

With the pair of arrests, it is uncertain if Jeff Hardy will ever make it back to WWE. Hardy, at 42 years old, is reaching the end of his professional wrestling career as it is, considering the injuries he suffered throughout his wrestling career.

Jeff Hardy is a three-time world champion and nine-time tag team champion in WWE, on top of holding 11 mid-card titles as well.