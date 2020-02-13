Jeff Cobb makes shocking debut on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a big-time free agent made their debut with the company and made their mark in the main event scene.

The announcement about Jeff Cobb was made earlier in the show, but then he showed up at the end.

Jeff Cobb shows up on AEW Dynamite

Early on, Chris Jericho was talking about how Jon Moxley put out Santana’s eye last week and he went out to find a mercenary that has ended careers all over the world.

That man was Jeff Cobb.

So, Jericho explained that next week, Jeff Cobb would show up on AEW Dynamite and battle Jon Moxley. The reason is that Jericho will defend his world title against Moxley at the AEW Revolution PPV on Feb. 29.

However, that was an exciting announcement that got more exciting in the main event tonight.

Jon Moxley was battling Santana, who wanted revenge for Moxley attacking his eye with a car key last week. Of course, it is hypocritical since Santana helped Jericho put out Moxley’s eye with a spike last month.

The two battled, both wearing an eye patch. In the end, Moxley was able to overcome outside interference by Santana’s tag team partner Ortiz and he pinned him to win the match.

However, Ortiz attacked after the match and then the rest of the Inner Circle came down and beat down Moxley.

When they were finished, new music started playing.

It was Jeff Cobb, who made his AEW debut on Dynamite tonight.

Cobb came into the ring and hit the Tour of the Islands, his finishing move, and laid out Moxley as the Inner Circle celebrated.

Who is Jeff Cobb?

Jeff Cobb was one of the hottest free agents in the world.

Cobb was a freestyle wrestler who competed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece.

Most professional wrestling fans got to know Cobb when he worked under a mask for the cult favorite wrestling promotion Lucha Underground. He was the monster, Matanza Cueto and was their Lucha Underground Champion.

He also worked in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, where he was their World Champion. He also held the tag titles there with current WWE superstar Matt Riddle.

For the last two years, Cobb worked for Ring of Honor and was their World Television Champion. While in ROH, he also worked for New Japan, where he won its NEVER Openweight Championship.

However, when his contract expired, he chose not to re-sign and his future was uncertain. Now, everyone knows where Jeff Cobb is after he made his AEW debut tonight.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.