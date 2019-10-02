Jay and Silent Bob: Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes show up at AEW Dynamite

In a surprise appearance, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were in attendance at the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The two were sitting at ringside and announcer Chris Van Vliet came up to talk to the duo. They turned out to be there to promote their upcoming movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

The connection is simple. Chris Jericho appears in the movie. As Kevin Smith said, they cast him as a bad guy, which appears to be typecasting.

This happened after the first television match in AEW history saw Chris Jericho run in and attack Cody Rhodes, as the two will battle for the AEW world title at the next AEW PPV event.

While Smith and Mewes, who play Silent Bob and Jay, were talking, the tag team of Jack Evans and Angelico showed up. The two started talking smack.

Jack Evans told them that Morris Day and The Time sucked. This was a funny moment where Evans was calling back a moment from Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back movie, where Jay admitted that they lived their lives based on Morris Day and The Time.

After this, Mewes (Jay) asked for a microphone and then said that Jack Evans and Angelico weren’t even a good enough tag team to win matches in AEW.

Soon after this, Private Party showed up to offer drinks and backup to Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Very quickly, security showed up to escort out Private Party and others showed up to remove Jack Evans and Angelico.

This should set up a feud between the tag teams of Private Party and Jack Evans and Angelico in the future.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot releases in the United States on October 15. The movie will be part of two Fathan Events showings at various spots around the country and Smith will also do a roadshow tour with Q&A sessions.