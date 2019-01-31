Is The Rock going to run for president? He’s certainly not ruling it out

Dwayne Johnson says he could run for president in the future. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

While it seemed to all start as a joke, the question of whether or not The Rock is going to run for president has strarted to gain traction.

Dwayne Johnson, who gained popularity in the WWE as The Rock before conquering Hollywood, said in an interview last year that he wasn’t going to run for President of the United States in 2020.

Now, his attitude towards running for office seems to be changing.

Is The Rock going to run for president?

Johnson was at Sundance this year with his new movie Fighting With My Family. The film is the story of WWE superstar Paige and how she was able to get a job working in the WWE at a young age.

Johnson stars as himself — or, rather, as The Rock in the movie.

In an interview with Indie Wire, The Rock was asked the question of whether he is going to run for president or not.

He said that he wasn’t anywhere near ready for something like that, but did know who he liked right now that might be running in 2020.

“I saw Kamala Harris’ speech the other day and thought it was good. Just for me, I lack the experience, I lack a lot of things. Certainly not right now.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Johnson also said that he plans to stay “in our lane” when it comes to politics, adding that he has a lot of friends who are politicians — both current and former ones — and he has great respect for that position.

However, that’s not the end of the story.

The Rock is not ruling out the chance in the future

The entire political landscape is scary right now. Just one comment can cause a landslide of fights and arguments about any issue.

As a result, Johnson’s agent (and ex-wife) Dany Garcia said that the question of whether The Rock will run for president is not something that they even want to discuss right now.

She said that “at this point” they are not in politics and that if they talked politics, it would run counter to their current focus.

Johnson agreed, saying Garcia was exactly right in this sentiment.

“We have a relationship with the audience based upon a premise, and that’s why they chose to have a relationship with us. What’s my right to change that premise so that now you suddenly have a political relationship with me? You didn’t choose to have a political relationship. Maybe now they do. But it’s about respecting why you engaged with us.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

However, that does not mean that Johnson is ruling out a presidential run in his future.

“It is extremely flattering that a good amount of people feel that I should run for president, or make a decent president, or not suck at a being president, at the end of the day.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Will The Rock run for president?

“I’m not ruling it out. I’m not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Watch this space