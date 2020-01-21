Is Matt Hardy leaving WWE? Monday Night Raw jobs him out again, this time to Erick Rowan

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Matt Hardy came out on WWE Monday Night Raw this week and the fans were excited. However, when his opponent turned out to be Erick Rowan, fans knew what was happening.

Hardy has not won a match since he returned to WWE television and while he is trying to keep his creative juices flowing on his YouTube page, WWE doesn’t seem as excited about his prospects.

Erick Rowan squashed Matt Hardy like he was a local jobber and fans on Twitter let WWE know how they felt about the treatment of one of the best tag team wrestlers in WWE history.

Of course, there are also those who know that Matt Hardy’s contract is coming to an end and WWE is jobbing him out to everyone as he prepares to leave the company.

One Twitter user compared it to how Dean Ambrose jobbed out before he left. Ambrose debuted a short time later in AEW and is now one of their top stars as Jon Moxley.

Is Matt Hardy leaving WWE?

It is almost a guarantee at this time that Matt Hardy is leaving WWE. It is also certain that he is preparing for it.

Before Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to WWE, Matt had created the Broken Universe using his YouTube page and Impact Wrestling helped him make it the biggest thing in wrestling at the time.

While WWE tried to use this as Woken Matt, it never went very far outside of a teaming with Bray Wyatt and a short tag team title reign.

Now, Matt Hardy has a new YouTube show called Free the Delete, based on the fact that Broken Matt Hardy always yelled “Delete” over and over.

There are six episodes so far and when it ends, Matt Hardy should be reaching the end of his WWE contract.

The biggest rumor right now is that Matt Hardy could leave and become the leader of the Dark Order in AEW. Even if WWE keeps burying Matt on Monday Night Raw, he has what it takes to come out better than ever when he leaves.