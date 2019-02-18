Is Kofi Kingston leaving WWE? New Day member gets standing ovation following Elimination Chamber, fuelling speculation

Is Kofi Kingston leaving the WWE after the Elimination Chamber PPV? Pic credit: WWE

When the WWE Elimination Chamber ended, Kofi Kingston got a standing ovation and fans chanted “thank you Kofi” to end the show. That started to get some fans wondering, is Kofi Kingston leaving WWE?

The answer is easily a big no.

Instead, the standing ovation was due to what the 11-year WWE superstar had done over the past five days. The “thank you Kofi” was a chant by the fans honoring what Kingston has done to entertain them on both SmackDown Live and the Elimination Chamber PPV.

On SmackDown Live, fans learned that Kofi Kingston was replacing Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE world title. That night, WWE held a gauntlet match and Kingston lasted over an hour in that match.

Then, at the Elimination Chamber, Kofi Kingston defied the odds and ended up as one of the final two men in the match and had fans believing he could beat Daniel Bryan before falling short in the end.

Kofi Kingston deserved that standing ovation and the fans knew they witnessed something special. Kofi also ackowledged the ovation.

I wanted to say thanks to everyone for all the love and good vibes over the past week. Your support has been just overwhelming. Tonight didn’t go our way, but I believe that we are one step closer… — Rob gronKOFski (@TrueKofi) February 18, 2019

As Kingston said, the match may not have gone his way at the Elimination Chamber, but he is now “one step closer” as the New Day continues their pursuit of a world title for one of their ranks.

If the fans have anything to say about it, their words last night show that their pick is Kofi Kingston.