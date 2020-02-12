Is John Cena starring in The Invisible Man movie? WWE superstar speaks out about role

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

John Cena is making his return to WWE on Friday night. The announcement came during WWE Backstage on Tuesday night and then Cena announced it as well on Twitter.

However, Cena’s tweet has a lot of people confused.

Is John Cena in The Invisible Man?

John Cena’s tweet that he was coming back to WWE even featured the movie poster for The Invisible Man.

He added the following caption:

“Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan”

So, is John Cena in The Invisible Man?

Nope.

John Cena’s got the jokes, though.

Cause, “you can’t see me.”

Of course, some fans got it with one saying that “‘You can’t see me’ was a near 2 decade long marketing campaign,” calling it “genius.”

Hang on. "You can't see me" was a near 2 decade long marketing campaign?! Genius. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) February 12, 2020

Then, there were others who just don’t get it and let the jokes fly right over their heads.

You return in wwe just for a movie promotion 😡😡😡 All the excitement was over after hearing this pic.twitter.com/ixDnEJI1c2 — Bittu Kundu 🇮🇳 (@SridevKundu3) February 12, 2020

Regardless, this is a joke.

John Cena just said in an interview with ComicBook.com that he loves the “you can’t see me” jokes and he laughs at them because he doesn’t take himself seriously.

“The entire joke familiarized me with a brand-new generation of people which has extended the ability to do what I love and call it work.”

This John Cena joke has happened before

In December 2018, the Sandra Bullock movie Bird Box came out and people were looking to see if John Cena starred in it.

Once again, it was a joke.

That joke actually hit it big because Cena was included in the cast for the movie online.

John cena was the monster in birdbox because we can never see him #WOKE pic.twitter.com/KDQN6lQnhJ — Azzam (@BonsaiSkyJr) December 27, 2018

Bird Box was about fear monsters that caused people to commit suicide. The only way to protect yourself was to wear a blindfold.

Meaning … you can’t see … anything.

The Invisible Man movie

However, John Cena will return to Friday Night SmackDown on Fox on Feb. 28 to possibly make a challenge for WrestleMania.

That same day, The Invisible Man hits theaters, so it is easy to see why some of the more gullible people on Twitter were thrown into a sense of confusion.

The movie stars Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss as a woman who escapes from an abusive relationship, only to learn that her ex-lover died. The problem is that he isn’t dead and has developed a serum to turn him invisible.

He then sets out to drive her mad.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars as the Invisible Man in the movie.