Is Elias leaving WWE: Elias performs final concert for WWE fans

Elias promised on Monday that he would deliver his final concert for WWE fans on Monday Night Raw. Fans wondered if Elias was leaving WWE.

It turns out that this was all possibly a change in gimmick for Elias for now, though, and it has nothing to do with Elias leaving WWE since he will be with the company for likely a long time.

.@IAmEliasWWE will be giving his final in-ring musical performance tonight on #RAW in order to keep his location secret and his #247Championship reign secure. https://t.co/U7pDuCW1AU pic.twitter.com/jLU4LFpkwH — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2019

Elias came out on Monday Night Raw and started to perform his final concert for WWE fans in the middle of the ring.

However, through the entire lead-in, Elias was having audio problems. He then explained what he meant when he said that this was his final concert for WWE.

According to Elias, he has a lot going on in his life as the WWE 24/7 Champion. Elias said that he can’t keep coming out and performing a concert for the fans when anyone could come out and attack him for the title during his shows.

Elias then decided to start his final concert but his guitar was not tuned right. He asked someone to bring him a different guitar so someone threw one in the ring.

Elias demanded the person hand him the guitar. A dude came in the ring (the ring was still dark) with the good guitar but wouldn’t hand it to him.

It was R-Truth, who was all smiles. He attacked and rolled up Elias, but unlike other champions, Elias kept kicking out.

R-Truth even hit the Scissor Kick but Elias kicked out again. R-Truth gets the guitar and swings but Elias runs and escapes from the ring.

The good news for fans of Elias is that Elias is not leaving WWE. It was just an angle to set up the 24/7 attempted cash in tonight. However, the bad news is that Elias won’t be performing songs anymore.

