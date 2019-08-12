Is Edge returning to WWE? Rated-R superstar makes return at SummerSlam 2019

In a shocking moment on the SummerSlam 2019 pre-show, Edge came into the ring and hit a wrestling move for the first time since he retired but is Edge returning to WWE?

Edge at SummerSlam 2019

The WWE SummerSlam 2019 pre-show had some interesting moments, including two title matches, a storyline continuation, and the return of a WWE Hall of Famer for an interesting and concerning segment.

The WWE Hall of Fame superstar was Edge and he made his return to WWE when he interrupted a very long Elias segment.

As usual, Elias was in the ring and was tormenting the fans with his long song number and insults to the fans of Toronto. With Elias insulting Canadians, it was assured that someone from Canada would come out to confront him.

That person was Edge.

The fans went nuts when Edge’s music started and the fans loved seeing him back in the ring. Then, without a word, Edge hit the spear on Elias and ended that segment.

As Corey Graves said, “I never thought I would see that again.”

Watch The Edge return to the ring here.

Is Edge returning to WWE?

There is no way that Edge is returning to WWE.

However, this is a moment that was there for fans, and maybe just to give Edge something to smile about as well, as he has said how much he loved professional wrestling before he was forced to retire.

This probably meant more than we will ever know for Edge to get in that ring and give a spear! #wwe #SummerSlam2019 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/931SrcqliA — Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) August 12, 2019

Edge had to retire eight years ago after he won a world title match at WrestleMania. The match was his final one and Edge admitted that he would never be cleared to wrestle again.

See, Edge had to retire due to a neck issue that could result in paralysis if he ever took a bad fall again. It was the same injury that forced Stone Cold Steve Austin to retire.

When choosing between life in a wheelchair or life as a husband, father and Hollywood actor, Edge knew that there was life beyond the wrestling ring.

This was a one-time return but Edge won’t risk paralysis to return to WWE and there is no way WWE will clear him and risk his life and well-being as well.