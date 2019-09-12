IMPACT Wrestling officially announces when they will move to AXS TV

Earlier this week, we reported that IMPACT Wrestling was moving to AXS TV after parent company Anthem Entertainment purchased the network. Now, we know when they will be leaving the Pursuit Network for AXS TV.

In a press release sent out today, AXS TV announced that IMPACT Wrestling will debut on its network immediately following Bound for Glory PPV on Oct. 20 in Chicago.

This makes October an exciting month for professional wrestling fans.

WWE NXT will air its first full two-hour episode on USA Network on Oct. 2, AEW will premiere their new series on TNT on Oct. 2, WWE will move SmackDown to Fox on Oct. 4, and now IMPACT WRESTLING will move to AXS TV at the end of the month.

“AXS TV’s audience perfectly aligns with our passionate IMPACT Wrestling fan base, and this move increases the reach for our weekly program with distribution in over 50 million homes,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and President of IMPACT Wrestling.

“We could not ask for a better home and are excited by the opportunities to work with Mark Cuban and Anschutz Entertainment Group, our partners in AXS TV, to bolster IMPACT Wrestling’s presence in the market.”

IMPACT Wrestling originally started airing back in 2002 with weekly PPV events before moving over to Fox Sports Net. in 2005, they found their best home when it comes to audience reach with Spike TV.

Since leaving Spike, IMPACT Wrestling dropped in reach with homes on Destination America, POP TV, and Pursuit. With AXS TV, the series makes a major jump from a network with a reach of 35 million American homes to one with over 50 million homes.

AXS TV is also the home to New Japan Pro Wrestling and WOW Women of Wrestling, although the future of those two companies on the network is up in the air until the transition to Anthem Entertainment is finalized.