Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV recap, grades, and review

The biggest professional wrestling show of the year for Impact Wrestling has always been Bound for Glory.

This year’s Bound for Glory is bigger than ever because it is the last Impact Wrestling PPV that airs before the show moves on AXS starting on Oct. 22.

Here is the full recap of Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2019.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

This is basically the Royal Rumble with the winner getting a shot at any title they want. Eddie Edwards started the match.

Reno Scum was in next. Jake Deaner was next. Rohit Raju of the Desi Hit Squad was next. Joey Ryan is out next. “Keep it sleazy!” He does a five-man Penis Plex that actually eliminated Cousin Jake and Rohit.

Jessica Havoc was in next — this was intergender. Rosemary was next in the match. Sawyer Fulton was in next. He eliminated Havoc and Rosemary and Thornstowe of Reno Scum. He tossed Joey Ryan.

Cody Deaner was in there next. Deaner was out quick and then Johnny Swinger was the next man in the ring. Swinger refused to come in. Jordynne Grace was out next.

Hornswoggle was in next. Grace then eliminated Swinger. Kiera Hogan was in the ring next. Grace eliminated Hogan. Raj of the Desi Hit Squad was next.

Tommy Dreamer was out next. Kylie Rae was next. Dreamer was out and Fallah Bahh was in next. Sabu was in the ring next. Mahabali Shera was in next and he eliminated Sabu.

Fulton, Edwards, Shera, and Bahh were the final four. Bahh was out next. Eddie Edwards eliminated Sayer Fulton and Fulton attacked him after that. The final two were Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera and they would compete in a one-on-one match.

Edwards won the match with the Boston Knee Party.

Winner: Eddie Edwards (**)

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood

Tenille Dashwood is the former Emma from WWE. Taya Valkyrie is the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion of all time.

The match was decent with Taya using her power and Tenille using her brains. Tenille Dashwood had Taya Valkyrie down for a pun but Johnny Bravo interfered. Before he could leave, he tossed Taya a chain to use.

She missed, but it distracted Tenille enough for Taya to hit the Road to Valhalla for a pin to retain her title.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie (**)

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam and Rhino

The North has been really good champions. Willie Mack and Rich Swann are a ton of fun. RVD and Rhino bring the name brand, but they are moving so slow compared to when they were younger.

Outside of Willie Mack hitting a flip over the top rope, the most impressive move came when Ethan Page press slammed Rich Swann from the top turnbuckle.

In a shocking move, Rhino prepared to hit the Gore and then Rob Van Dam superkicked Rhino and turned on his partner. RVD then took out both Willie Mack and Rich Swann before leaving the ring.

The North then hit the double team spinebuster on Swann to retain their titles.

Winners: The North (***)

Unbreakable Michael Elgin vs. Marufuji

This might be the best match on the entire Bound for Glory PPV. Rhino worked in NJPW, so he never got a chance in Japan to fight Marafuji, who competes for Pro Wrestling Noah.

This was a hard-hitting match that saw the two men beat the hell out of each other in a strong style match. Michael Elgin picked up the big win with the burning hammer.

Winner: Michael Elgin (****)

X-Division Championship Ladder Match: Jake Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Acey Romero vs. Daga

Following the theme of men and women fighting on equal ground — Tessa Blanchard has been wrestling in the men’s division for a while now.

This match had amazing spots, including Tessa Blanchard knocking a ladder over with the giant Acey Romero on it, sending him through a table.

However, the entire match was set up to see Tessa Blanchard winning the title and she almost did until Ace Austin raced up the ladder and smashed her over the head with his cane to win the title.

Out of everyone in the match, his win came from out of nowhere.

Winner: Ace Austin (*** 1/2)

Ken Shamrock vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock is not only a former WWE star and a UFC legend. He is also the first-ever champion in Impact Wrestling when they were under the NWA banner. This makes this a big homecoming for Shamrock to Impact Wrestling.

There was a lot going on in this match. Frank Trigg kept interfering and the referee wouldn’t kick him out of the ringside area. The end came when Moose sent Shamrock into an exposed turnbuckle. Shamrock missed it but tried to sell his forehead grazing it and Moose hit the spear for the win.

There was just too much interference and it slowed the match down a lot.

Winner; Moose (* 1/2)

Impact World Championship: Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan

This was shocking as Brian Cage attacked before the introductions and Cage was even more violent than Sami Callihan (it isn’t a big surprise since Callihan laid out Cage’s wife at the last TV show).

Sami Callihan was bleeding heavily after just two minutes.

Sami Callihan was able to actually fight back and kept the match even. It is strange seeing the heel as the wrestler having to overcome all odds, but it is working for Callihan.

Brian Cage proved to be a monster. Sami Callihan piledrove him into thumbtacks and Cage kicked out at one. Cage then turned it up and hit the for the win, to retain his title.

Winner: Brian Cage (***)

Impact Wrestling premieres on AXS on Tuesday night at 8/7c.