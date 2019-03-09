Hulk Hogan reveals his status in WWE and plans for the future

Hulk Hogan came back to WWE last year at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This came a few years after WWE terminated his contract due to controversial racial comments he made in the past.

Hogan even returned to television to honor his fallen friend Mean Gene Okerlund on Monday Night Raw. That brought up a lot of questions about whether WWE fans will see Hogan back again soon.

Hulk Hogan WWE return

Hulk Hogan spoke to the Tampa Bay Times about his status in WWE.

According to Hogan, he will be back “really soon” but is not sure what his exact role will be. However, with that said, Hogan said that he will not be returning as a wrestler.

“I can’t wrestle anymore because nine back surgeries, two fake knees, two fake hips,” Hogan said. “I’ve had 17 surgeries in the last 10 years. I kinda missed the memo on the ‘fake’ part.”

That is especially funny after the recent Ronda Rousey promos blasting wrestling as being “fake.”

What will Hulk Hogan do in WWE?

With that said, Hogan did say that he is back in WWE and should return soon in some role.

“Vince (McMahon) has this master plan,” Hogan revealed. “And I don’t mind being the hood ornament, and I don’t mind being the Babe Ruth of the promotion, but Vince is putting together a whole new thing.

Hogan finished by saying that he will be back “really soon” and while he won’t be wrestling, he will be “really, really active.”

Watch the WWE Fastlane PPV on the WWE Network on Sunday night, March 10.