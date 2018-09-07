Huge WWE update on Daniel Bryan’s contract and future in the WWE

There has been fear all year long that when Daniel Bryan’s contract expired that he would leave the WWE.

The fear was so great that the WWE finally gave in and allowed Bryan to return to action as a wrestler after forcing him to retire due to multiple concussions a few years back.

Bryan had said that he wanted to come back and wrestle and would do it somewhere else if the WWE did not give him the chance. The WWE buckled and now Bryan is back and wrestling again on SmackDown Live.

His contract expired last week, which made some fans believe he had a chance to show up at the All In pay-per-view in Chicago. That never happened, although Bryan tweeted out his support of the event.

Instead, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Daniel Bryan has signed a new contract with the WWE.

According to the reports, Daniel Bryan agreed to and signed his new WWE contract a few days ago but the WWE has yet to report it. His original contract expired on Sept. 1 and the WWE just needs to sign off on it and Bryan will be locked up to the company again.

Daniel Bryan said that he recently learned that his last WWE contract had an “option year” so he couldn’t have left anyway if the WWE wanted to keep him.

Daniel Bryan is next scheduled to team up with his wife Brie Bella to wrestle The Miz and his wife Maryse at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sept. 16. Bryan will also wrestle The Miz in a one-on-one match at the Super Show-Down in Australia with the winner getting a future WWE world title shot.