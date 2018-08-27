Huge WWE spoilers concerning the return of The Shield to WWE television

Last week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns sat in the ring after a tough win over Finn Balor when Braun Strowman came out. However, before Strowman could cash in his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase for a title shot, The Shield made their return.

It was a total beatdown as The Shield reformed, attacked Strowman and then put him through a table. It was reminiscent of their original debut when they did the same to Ryback to prevent him from beating CM Punk for the WWE Championship.

Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman has challenged Roman Reigns to meet him in the ring alone — one-on-one — and Reigns said he will be there.

However, expect The Shield to be close by as well.

According to Dave Meltzer (via What Culture), the WWE is planning their same booking that they wanted to do in 2017 when The Shield reunited.

That original reunion was canceled when Dean Ambrose tore his triceps and Roman Reigns contracted the mumps. Now, with Ambrose back and Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion, things are rolling again.

The problem is that Braun Strowman is one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE — and The Shield is one of the most popular factions in professional wrestling history. What does the WWE have in mind?

The WWE is asking fans on their official website if Braun Strowman needs to find help and a majority of fans (65 percent at the moment) believe he does. The most likely men to join Braun would be Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley — two more fan favorites.

The WWE has long held the stance that Roman Reigns needed to be a face because he is worth too much money to the company when the kids love him. However, putting him and The Shield against other faces — and showing The Shield as bullies who attack 3-on-1 will make that an interesting proposition.

However, Meltzer also said that the main plans are still to have The Shield put on a series of matches as a team before they break up again — this time possibly with Dean Ambrose turning heel and going after Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship.