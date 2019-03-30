Huge update in WWE superstar Jimmy Uso legal problems after arrest

There is some good news in the arrest of WWE superstar Jimmy Uso in Chicago from February. Thanks to plea agreements in court, Uso will avoid jail time for his infractions.

According to TMZ, Jimmy Uso pled no contest to the charge of interfering with a government employee. This resulted in $450 in fines and then he was able to get off without any jail time and the case is closed.

Uso was arrested and charged with “disorderly conduct and obstruction.” This happened after his wife Naomi was pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

When the police were speaking to Naomi outside the car, Jimmy Uso reportedly got out, approached the police, took off his shirt and “squared up with the officer.”

WWE released their own statement after the Jimmy Uso arrest, saying that he was “responsible for his own personal actions.”

This wasn’t the first time that Jimmy Uso was arrested, as he was also arrested in 2011 for DUI charges and in 2013 for driving with a suspended license.

Fans commented on the Jimmy Uso arrest on social media and his wife Naomi went after one of them personally.

I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that #blocked https://t.co/ymRRanIQeH — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 22, 2019

Jimmy Uso is supposed to take part in WrestleMania 35 on April 7 as one-half of the WWE SmackDown Live tag team champions.