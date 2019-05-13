Huge change made for men’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Spoilers]

WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight from the U.K. and that means the episode was taped earlier to make up for the time difference.

Surprisingly, for a show that guaranteed spoilers, WWE has made a major change to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and moved a major star out of his opportunity (via Wrestling Inc).

Last year’s winner Braun Strowman was unable to capitalize on his win of the briefcase when he ended up losing his shot against Brock Lesnar and, this year, he won’t even get a chance to win it at all.

In his new role as the heel authority figure (something WWE claimed when the year started they were phasing out), Shane McMahon set up a match between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn on Monday Night Raw.

Sasha Banks And Mandy Rose Amongst Top Favorites To Win Women's WWE Money In The Bank Match https://t.co/jE36G7xzVn pic.twitter.com/10DXmxfAEX — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 6, 2019

Strowman’s Money in the Bank spot was on the line.

This was to punish Strowman for throwing Zayn in a trash dumpster last week and watching as the garbage truck arrived to take away the trash.

In a shocking moment, Sami Zayn won the match and will replace Braun Strowman in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match — the winner getting an automatic world title shot at the time of their choosing.

The end came when Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin interfered.

Sami Zayn joins Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Randy Orgon, Mustafa Ali and Andrade as the participants in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday night, May 19, at 7/6c on WWE Network.