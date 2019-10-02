How to watch AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight in U.S., Canada, the U.K., and internationally

AEW Dynamite premieres tonight and it is time to finally see the alternative to WWE that fans were promised.

The company has promoted its debut hard in the United States, with TNT pushing the new show hard over the last month, but a lot of fans still are unsure of how to watch AEW Dynamite depending on where they live.

Here is all you need to know.

How to watch AEW Dynamite in the United States

Starting off with the United States, AEW Dynamite is on TNT. This is the same network that broadcast WCW Monday Nitro in the ’90s during the Monday Night Wars with WWE.

However, there is an important thing to keep in mind when it comes to when to watch AEW Dynamite.

There will be a time delay.

This means that AEW Dynamite will air at 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. MST. However, it will not air until 8 p.m. PST on the West Coast, meaning spoilers will be online for what happened before the show ever airs.

The live version of AEW Dynamite will have been over for one hour before the West Coast can see it, but that is the same schedule as regular Prime Time shows as well.

TNT is available on almost all cable providers and most of the streaming services as well.

Fans in the United States can also stream it on the TNT app if they have a cable service that carries the network.

TNT is also available on Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, YouTube Plus TV, and PS Vue.

How to watch AEW Dynamite in Canada

AEW, at the last minute, finally came to a Canadian television deal. Yesterday, AEW announced that they will air AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night on TSN2 and TSN3.

The start time is the same as in the United States, with it airing at 8 p.m. EST on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2. However, the Oct. 30 episode will be on TSN3 instead of TSN2.

How to watch AEW Dynamite in the U.K.

Last week, the deal between AEW Dynamite and ITV fell short, leaving many fans angry at either AEW or ITV.

Here is when fans can see it, now.

🔊 Announcement! ITV is to show brand new weekly wrestling show AEW: Dynamite on free to air television from next month. The run will start with the full two hour show on @ITV4 on Sun 6 Oct at 0820 followed by a one hour highlights programme on ITV on Mon 7 Oct at 11.45pm (1/2) — ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) September 25, 2019

U.K. fans can see AEW Dynamite on ITV4 on Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m. with a highlight show Monday nights at 11:45 p.m.

This means they will see it on TV four days after it airs live.

How to watch AEW Dynamite internationally

However, there is good news for fans internationally, and this includes those in the U.K. and Australia.

AEW reached a deal with FITE.tv to stream AEW Dynamite live.

By signing up for the AEW Plus subscription package, fans can stream AEW Dynamite live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

AEW Plus on FITE is available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Italy, Spain, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and the Middle East.