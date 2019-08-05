How old is Trish Stratus: WWE superstar preparing for SummerSlam return to ring

Trish Stratus made her return to a WWE ring for the first time in a year tonight on Monday Night Raw. So, how old is Trish Stratus?

Last year, Trish also wrestled but it was in a tag team match with Lita. On Raw tonight, Stratus never got into the match.

Next weekend, Trish will wrestle in a singles match against Charlotte Flair, and fans will see if she really has anything left.

How old is Trish Stratus?

Trish Stratus is 43 years old.

Stratus originally started out as a fitness model when WWE discovered her and signed her to join the company during the Attitude Era.

Stratus started as a manager in sexually explicit angles, managing a team called T&A (Test and Albert). She also started an angle with Vince McMahon, when McMahon was involved in a cheating angle with his wife.

However, Trish Stratus really hit her stride in 2001 when she started working as a wrestler.

Stratus ended up winning the women’s title seven times in her career. While the women of WWE are achieving firsts right now, Trish Stratus and Lita (who is now 44) were the first women to main event WWE Monday Night Raw.

Trish Stratus entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.