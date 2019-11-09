How old is Ricky Morton? Watch the Rock N Roll Express in action at AEW Full Gear [VIDEO]

AEW held their Full Gear PPV tonight and wrestling legends made their appearance in the opening match of the official pay-per-view.

Just as the Young Bucks were preparing to battle Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz), the Rock N Roll Express showed up in the front row to watch the match.

Rock N Roll Express at AEW Full Gear

The reason that the Rock N Roll Express showed up at AEWQ Full Gear was that they came out on AEW Dynamite to show off the new AEW tag team belts.

However, as they stood on the ramp and the fans cheered, Santana and Ortiz ran out and beat them down. They ended up powerbombing Morton through the stage.

They were at AEW Full Gear to cheer the Young Bucks on to victory.

Things did not go right for the Young Bucks as Proud and Powerful won the match cleanly with the Street Sweeper.

It was good that the Rock N Roll Express was at ringside, though.

Sammy Guevara came down and gave his partners in the Inner Circle a loaded sock to use on the beaten Young Bucks.

Then, the Rock N Roll Express came up onto the ring apron and saved the Young Bucks.

Not only that, but Ricky Morton hit the Canadian Destroyer and then hit a suicide dive outside the ring, betraying his age.

Watch Ricky Morton’s actions here:

"You're never too old to rock n roll"#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/RgXScyjvRD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

How old is Ricky Morton?

What makes this so impressive? Ricky Morton is 63 years old.

Morton began his professional wrestling career in 1978 at the age of 22 and has been wrestling for the last 41 years. While many older wrestlers have retired, the Rock N Roll Express continues to work indies shows all over the United States.

The Rock N Roll Express are WWE Hall of Famers. They are nine-time world tag team champions in the NWA and have won a total of 42 tag team titles over their career.